S3 AeroDefense Signs 10 Year Distribution Agreement & Repair License with Honeywell Aerospace

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 AeroDefense LLC has recently been selected as Honeywell Aerospace's sole distributor of parts for Power Generation products on C-130, UH-60, S-92, S-70 and AH-64 aircraft, as well as M60 and M1 Abrams land vehicles. This agreement, which is in effect through 2030, includes exclusive distribution of Generator assemblies and detail parts worldwide. The agreement also establishes S3 AeroDefense as a licensed MRO provider for these generator products, while transitioning to sole Honeywell licensee over the next 22 months.

This agreement furthers S3 AeroDefense's strategy to offer customers world class support, including increased inventory availability, expanded repair capabilities and mission enhancing upgrade solutions. It also compliments our current Honeywell portfolio of agreements, including our exclusive UH60 Air Turbine Starter agreement, D&S Military parts distribution, and licensed repair facility supporting multiple Honeywell products.

S3 AeroDefense LLC, is an industry leading defense support business, focused on providing innovative solutions to military aviation operators worldwide. S3's agreement with Honeywell will benefit and enhance generator sustainability, while focusing on providing customers with OEM SPARES, high quality SERVICES and technically relevant SOLUTIONS.

For more than a half-century, commercial and military customers have turned to Honeywell Aerospace for reliable aircraft and ground vehicle power generation, including the industry leading UH-60 Blackhawk 60 kVA upgraded generator. Flight crews around the world can rely on Honeywell's power generation products as they provide higher reliability and increased performance for electrical power needs.

"We are honored to continue to grow our partnership with Honeywell to provide ever higher levels of service and support for our mutual customers," said Sebastien Imbert, Senior Vice President of Sales at S3 AeroDefense. "This agreement is a testament to the trust that our valued customers have in our relationship with Honeywell and their advanced and reliable technologies."

