S3 Partners Enhances Access to Data Offering on AWS Data Exchange

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners, a leading fintech innovator and data analytics firm, announced today that its data & analytics products are now available via Amazon Web Services (AWS) on AWS Data Exchange. Adding AWS Data Exchange as a distribution channel offers a streamlined and safe way to purchase, access, and integrate S3's market data and analytics into mission critical workflows on AWS.

"From the beginning, S3 Partners has been committed to providing its clients with market-leading data and analytics," said Bob Sloan, Managing Partner of S3 Partners. "As we have grown and evolved into a leading provider of essential pricing and analytics for the capital markets, it has become all the more important that we meet our clients where they want to work, and adding AWS Data Exchange helps us accomplish that goal."

"With AWS Data Exchange, we are making it easier for existing and future customers to seamlessly work with our best-in-class data anywhere they can access the cloud," said Palak Patel Chief Revenue Officer of S3 Partners. "We look forward to continuing our growth and to ensuring our customers have access to our data and insights on the platform of their choice."

S3's Short Interest and Securities Finance data provides the necessary tools to view how real time short interest, finance rates and crowded trades affect price action. The firm's data delivers the only real-time and most accurate Short Interest analytics and identifies crowded long and short trades while providing transparency to the true spread of the borrow / loan market with the only independent and unbiased bid, offer and last rates for securities finance.

Short Interest: Access the only real-time and most accurate Short Interest data. Avoid the delays in exchange-reported data and see day-over-day change in shorting activity for 50,000+ global securities.

Financing Rates: Get unbiased Financing Rates from all sides of the market. Whether you are short the shares or a long holder, see transparency on the direction of Financing Rates, including bid, offer and last.

Crowding: Spot significant short selling and covering events with the Crowding Indicator. This leading indicator provides a measure of shorting and covering events relative to market float and predicts movements in Short Interest in real-time.

Days to Cover: Compute days to cover easily. Accurately project days to cover using timely Short Interest and the 10, 30 or 90-day average daily trading volume for visibility into risk exposure.

About S3 Partners

Founded in 2003, S3 Partners is a financial technology and data company. Clients use our technology and data for better outcomes in their investment process, risk management, counterparty relationships, and investor relations. Like any resource, the integrity and purity of data is defined by how it's sourced, how and why it's filtered, who can access it, and how it's interpreted. Data is only potential until you find a way to refine it. Refining data potential into financial power is S3's business. Our suite of tools arms you to not just access data but to wield it; cut through marketplace opacity and see with clarity where opportunity lies for your business, portfolio, and the entire market. S3's comprehensive data integrity powers your market perception and business intelligence so you can act with agility, on your own terms. For more information about S3 Partners, please visit s3partners.com.

