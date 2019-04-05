Saab to Deliver Radars for Royal Canadian Navy's Joint Support Ships

"Sea Giraffe AMB is a highly capable and efficient radar platform that can be easily adapted and evolved to meet the specific operational needs of the Royal Canadian Navy customer; now and in the future," says Simon Carroll, President of Saab Canada.

The Protecteur-class ships are a key part of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy and will be a flexible, multi-role, globally deployable and combat capable military platform able to conduct missions in both open-ocean and littoral environments. They will provide re-supply of fuel, ammunition, spare parts and other supplies between ships at sea and will be capable of transporting cargo, supporting operations ashore, and responding to threats in uncertain security environments.

Saab has previously delivered naval radars to the Canadian Halifax-class frigates.

