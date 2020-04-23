Saalex Information Technology Acquires Valeo Networks, Expands Cloud, Cybersecurity, and MSSP Footprint in Southwest Region

CAMARILLO, Calif. and ROCKLEDGE, Fla. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saalex Information Technology (SaalexIT), a division of Saalex Corporation and an industry-leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) since 2010, today announced the acquisition of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Managed Service Provider Valeo Networks. Financial terms are not being released.

The acquisition will combine two well-reputed Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in SaalexIT's Southwest region (California, Arizona and New Mexico, among other states) and enable SaalexIT to scale by leveraging the automation expertise and engineering resources that Valeo Networks brings to the table. The Valeo Networks brand will continue to operate as a DBA SaalexIT Company and maintain its Scottsdale, AZ headquarters.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary recently, SaalexIT is an employee-owned company. As an experienced player in the managed services industry, the company has been nationally recognized by CRN® as one of the top 500 Managed Service Providers in North America and locally recognized on several occasions by Pacific Coast Business Times as a Top IT & Tech Service Provider.

"We are extremely excited to complete the acquisition of Valeo Networks – a thriving, innovative business that expands our collective footprint to three Southwestern states," said Travis Mack, President and CEO of Saalex Corporation. "The acquisition of Valeo Networks will further enhance our nationwide capabilities and strengthen our skill sets in the areas of cloud services, cybersecurity, engineering, network securities, and managed IT services."

"We're very excited to be a part of the Saalex IT Team, and share our expertise in automation and engineering, to create a formidable regional MSP, and expand our customer and brand footprint," said Matthew Hodson, CEO of Valeo Networks. "We think that by combining our teams we can greatly enhance our ability to scale and grow into a top-tier MSP in the Southwest."

About Valeo Networks

Valeo Networks is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. From information technology (IT) consulting to cloud migration, and from security to server virtualization, Valeo Networks provides a diverse range of cutting-edge solutions, all designed, developed, and fine-tuned with the customer's success in mind. Learn more at www.valeonetworks.com.

About Saalex Corporation

Saalex Corporation is the parent company of two operating divisions providing engineering and information technology (IT) services for the Department of Defense, municipalities, and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Saalex Solutions, the Federal services division, provides core competencies in the areas of test range operations and management, engineering and logistics services, data analytics, cybersecurity, and IT services. The Saalex Information Technology division provides core capabilities in the areas of cloud services, cybersecurity, network security and managed IT services. Founded in 1999 by Travis Mack, Saalex Corporation is a service-disabled veteran-owned business headquartered in Camarillo, CA. Learn more at www.saalex.com and www.saalexit.com.

Contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

[email protected]

(321) 473-7407

SOURCE Saalex Information Technology

