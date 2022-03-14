SAAM Completes Series A Funding

INDIANAPOLIS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces it has successfully completed a Series A round of funding, receiving an equity investment from a global tier-one organization ("company"), The SAAM Board of Directors approved the investment structure on February 15, 2022. Rob Qualls, CEO and Co-Founder of SAAM stated, "This company brings to SAAM a rich heritage in the fire protection market, an impressive team of engineers, and a strong management group." Qualls said, "The company is a world leader in product development, manufacturing, and distribution."

Within the last 12-months, the company and SAAM have worked together to test the SAAM S-Series technology which has demonstrated an ability to perform as specified in a lab test environment, the company has a state-of-the-art smoke and fire test facility at its corporate offices.

About SAAM: SAAM is a spectral technology company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. SAAM currently has three patents issued and one pending for the S-Series technology. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds before a potential catastrophic event. SAAM is in development of a ceiling mounted device, and the first of its kind portable device.

