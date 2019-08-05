Saar Shani Towing App- Roadside Assistance Has Never Been So Easy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sunshine state never needs to worry about roadside assistance again. Especially when you have Saar Shani Towing on hand to assist, all year round, every day of the week, 24-7. Many of our customers know that we value effective, efficient roadside assistance solutions. So, when we revamped our website late last year, we were also developing our innovative Saar Shani Towing app. Our entire team shares our vision of providing prompt, cost-effective and beneficial solutions to LA motorists.

Moreover, as we have a uniformed vision and mission, it means that you will only receive top-class service. Now, this also applies to how you can access us. Undoubtedly, the world has become digitalized over the past ten years. We can now order food, groceries or a cab straight from our phone. So, that made us think, why can't we develop our app to make our roadside assistance services, (including emergencies), easier.

Well, that's precisely what we did. If you didn't see our latest press release announcing our app, then don't worry. We'll tell you all you need to know because the bottom line was that we wanted to make a stressful situation – simple. Yes, issues with our vehicles seem to happen at least once in our lives. It's the unfortunate side of being a motorist. Now, at Saar Shani Towing, we feel that these small vehicle issues should have a prompt solution.

So, if you need roadside assistance, whether it is minimal or serious, you can receive the correct assistance easily. How? Well, through the Saar Shani Towing app, of course. Just like you can order takeout or an Uber, you can effectively order emergency roadside assistance. The great thing about this app is that it makes the most challenging, and let's face it awful situation, somewhat easier. Not only that, we understand that some people don't like calling services, and it only adds stress to the already stressful situation.

As we said, Saar Shani Towing is dedicated to providing LA motorists with simple, quick roadside solutions. Similar to our website, the app is easy to use, so you can arrange an emergency call out in no time. If you're now wondering, how can I get this fantastic app? Well, first it's free to download, and you can get it on any smart device, including iPhone and Android. Moreover, as we said in the last press release, this innovative roadside assistance app, is available 24-7.

Therefore, if you encounter a roadside emergency, day or night, holidays and weekdays, Saar Shani Towing, LA are there for you. Well, what are you waiting for? Download the Saar Shani Towing app today and give yourself peace of mind that we're always here for you in any roadside emergency.

Saar Shani Towing is an emergency roadside assistance and towing service, which covers the whole of Los Angeles, CA. The Saar Shani Towing app is free to download on any mobile device. It can efficiently and instantly connect us to distressed motorists, who are in an emergency, in need of a tow, jump start, fuel service, and more. We are here for you in a roadside emergency, 24 hours a day, 7 days per week.

If you would like to download the Saar Shani App or learn more, check out the links here:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ni.SaarShaniTowingLosAngeles

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/saar-shani-towing-los-angeles/id1400311948?ls=1&mt=8

Alternatively, you can give us a call to find out more, or send an inquiry to saarshanitowing@gmail.com.

SOURCE Saar Shani Towing

