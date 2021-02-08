Saar Shani Towing Uses New Fleet of Trucks to Offer Optimal Towing Services in Van Nuys during the pandemic.

Saar Shani Towing is a licensed and insured towing company based in Woodland Hills . It has offered 24/7 towing services to Los Angeles residents and business people for over 20 years. Ever since pandemic regulations started in March 2020, an increasing number of Van Nuys residents have been looking for a reliable and sanitary towing company amid the coronavirus chaos. Now they have found one.

"People want to know their tow truck operators put safety first," said a representative of Saar Shani Towing. "We don't want to take risks when it comes to the health of our drivers and customers. For this reason, all our towing equipment is sanitized daily to reduce the possible transmission of the virus. Our towing company aims to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions to maintain public health and safety. That has been our mission throughout this entire pandemic."

Saar Shani Towing just unveiled a new fleet of tow trucks in Van Nuys. They are designed to haul several different types of vehicles, such as family cars, sports cars, trucks, SUVs, and sedans. People who've gotten into accidents or experienced mechanical breakdowns no longer need to search for a reliable towing company still in business. Saar Shani Towing's expanded fleet is positioned throughout Van Nuys to respond to customer requests quickly.

"The pandemic has been catastrophic for several businesses in Van Nuys, but our towing company continues to hold up strongly," said the representative of Saar Shani Towing. "Our dedication to safety protocols and customer service has allowed our towing company to thrive while others have declined. Now with our new fleet of tow trucks on the roads of Van Nuys, customers won't need to wait long at all to get help."

Van Nuys, the most populous Los Angeles-based neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, has over 136,000 residents. It is a diverse population of working-class and upper-class people who depend on the same towing services for their survival. Whether it's an actor with a sports car or a 9-to-5 worker with a sedan, they are all turning to Saar Shani Towing for their towing services whenever they experience car problems.

Part of the new tow truck fleet includes heavy-duty tow trucks capable of towing larger and heavier vehicles, such as semi-tractor trailers, motor homes, recreational vehicles, big rigs, and buses. The increase in public transportation and commercial activities in Van Nuys has caused a greater demand for heavy-duty tow trucks with a higher weight capacity.

"Previously, we only needed to use hook and chain tow trucks to haul sedans and other common passenger vehicles. But as Van Nuys became more commercialized over the last few decades, we've needed to use more sophisticated tow trucks to serve both residents and business people operating massive vehicles in Van Nuys. Now that we've upgraded our fleet with more modernized tow trucks, we can better meet the demands of our commercial and residential customers."

As California eases its COVID-19 travel and business restrictions, more people will be driving on the roads again. Since Saar Shani Towing is one of the few towing companies that has survived the pandemic, it will likely have many new customers in the coming months. Their new fleet of tow trucks will ensure they can fulfill all service requests promptly.

"We expect business to pick up fast during the first half of 2021. All Van Nuys drivers can trust that Saar Shani Towing will respond to their calls as fast as possible. Our main office can dispatch the nearest available tow truck operator to a stranded driver's location within a matter of minutes. No other towing company in Van Nuys has survived the pandemic and managed to enforce safety protocols and fast response times."

