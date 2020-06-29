SaaS Background Check System, BackChecked, Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

PHOENIX, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BackChecked LLC, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to the background screening industry, announced today that it has completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit, earning an unqualified opinion from the auditor with no deviations found.

"Since the company's inception, the task of keeping consumer data secure has been our highest priority," explained BackChecked president and co-founder, John Kloos. "Passing the AICPA's SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a key milestone in that endeavor and we hope others in our space follow suit, if they have not already done so."

BackChecked clients are Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA's), primarily engaged in FCRA-compliant pre-employment screening, on behalf of employers in the United States. The audit was commissioned by BackChecked in order to provide transparent proof of the company's controls in the areas of Security, Availability and Confidentiality.

The SOC 2 Type 2 report has become the go-to compliance vehicle for cyber-service organizations because it is both rigorous and continuous. "It is no longer sufficient to simply house servers in a compliant data center or cloud environment," Kloos went on to say. "It's critical that you certify your own system and your own operation, as well."

About BackChecked LLC

BackChecked LLC is an independent software company, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2002, the company is dedicated, exclusively, to the task of providing state of the art systems technology to growing background screening firms.

For further information on BackChecked and its service, visit www.backchecked.com or send email to [email protected].

Press Contact:

John Kloos

6028924681

Website: www.backchecked.com

SOURCE BackChecked LLC