SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market size is estimated to grow by USD 59,426.56 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. North America will account for 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market 2023-2027

Global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market - Five forces

The global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global software as a service (SaaS) customer relationship management (CRM) market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

Global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and others) and application (service and support, sales, marketing, and e-commerce).

The retail segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. The adoption of SaaS CRM is increasing in the retail sector owing to the development and expansion of retail and e-commerce companies worldwide. SaaS CRM helps in creating stronger customer relations, improving productivity, and driving revenue to remain competitive in the market. These factors will drive the growth of the retail segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the market's growth.

North America is estimated to account for 52% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for SaaS CRM in the region is increasing owing to factors such as the use of public cloud services by enterprises and the need to analyze customers' information. SaaS solutions are flexible, which makes them suitable for temporary or experimental workloads. In addition, the number of enterprises from industries such as BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, and retail is increasing, which will drive the market's growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The focus on customer engagement is driving the SaaS customer relationship management market growth.

Companies are increasingly focusing on engaging customers and creating long-term associations with customers.

CRM helps in improving communication with customers and resolving day-to-day customer issues, thus saving enterprises' costs and time. This, in turn, improves sales and helps in brand building.

Thus, the increasing focus on customer engagement will drive the demand for SaaS CRM, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global SaaS CRM market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of big data and analytics services is a key trend in the SaaS customer relationship management market .

. Firms are adopting analytics services to transform unstructured data into structured data to gain meaningful insights. Analytical tools help numerous industries, such as BFSI, retail, telecommunications, and healthcare, to make critical decisions at organizational levels for improving customer service.

Advanced analytical tools such as predictive analytics are used to understand the patterns related to business and consumer behavior.

Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to support the growth of the global SaaS CRM market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of free and open-source CRM software is challenging the SaaS customer relationship management market growth.

The adoption of free and open-source CRM software has increased, especially among enterprises with a low IT budget.

Open-source CRM has the same functionalities as that of commercial SaaS CRM but comes for free or at a very low cost.

functionalities CRM This enables SMEs to adapt and customize software licenses and subscriptions based on their business model.

Hence, the above-mentioned factors may impede the growth of the global SaaS CRM market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market vendors

SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59,426.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Capillary Technologies, Cendyn Group LLC, DataAegis Software Pvt Ltd., Doxim Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Verint Systems Inc, Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Service and Support - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Marketing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 E-Commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Capillary Technologies

12.4 Cendyn Group LLC

12.5 Doxim Inc

12.6 Infor Inc.

12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

12.8 NICE Ltd.

12.9 Oracle Corp.

12.10 Pegasystems Inc.

12.11 Sage Group Plc

12.12 SAP SE

12.13 SugarCRM Inc.

12.14 Veeva Systems Inc.

12.15 Verint Systems Inc

12.16 Zendesk Inc.

12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

