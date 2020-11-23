SaaS leader Anna Ferreira Gomes joins Netigate

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global feedback company Netigate has recruited Anna Ferreira Gomes as the new Chief Revenue Officer. Anna was recently the CRO at Datscha, and joins Netigate in Stockholm as part of its continued international expansion.

Anna has 14 years of experience with Software as a Service (SaaS), having led companies in their growth phase both internationally and within Sweden. Most recently she worked for Datscha, which is a prominent SaaS company in the Nordics. Anna was a key player in Datscha's journey to becoming leaders in `PropTech' and the sale of the company in December 2019.

"Netigate is preparing for the future, and Anna will play an important role in the global expansion and growth of the buiness. The world around us is changing, and Anna will be pivotal in helping us to continue to meet our customers' needs," says Tom Nyman, Chairman of the Board at Netigate.

"I am impressed by what Netigate has achieved, and I look forward to being part of the company's journey. I see great opportunity for the business- together with a team that is already successful- to grow in existing and new markets. We will continue to have a strong focus on product development, enhancing our offering for existing customers and continuing to expand internationally," says Anna.

Netigate was founded in 2005 and has continued to grow ever since. Today, the company is rapidly expanding across the globe and Anna's recruitment will accelerate this and take Netigate to the next level.

Netigate provides a cloud-based feedback platform that allows customers to gain insights into their customers and employees. Netigate works within Employee Experience, Customer Experience and Market research. With the Netigate tool you can create an Employee Survey, a Customer Survey gather 360 degree feedback and much more.

The company is the market leader in Sweden, and also has prominence in the German market. Netigate also has a strong market presence in Norway, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and France.

Anna Ferreira Gomes will begin her role as CRO at Netigate on the 23rd of November 2020.

