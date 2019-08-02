SaaS Solutions Provider, Aysling, Launches Vendor Management Product

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aysling LLC today announced Aysling Vendor Management, a new Vendor Management software solution. Aysling Vendor Management is a cloud-based vendor and freelance management system that offers an effective way for controllers, project managers, and procurement managers in any industry, to manage their vendor's projects, payments, and purchase orders.

"We're very excited about the launch of Aysling Vendor Management, we've successfully provided this vendor management solution to our highly industry specific clients in the media publishing industry with MagHub over the past few years, and we felt that this product would benefit all industries," says Tom Bellen, Product Manager at Aysling.

Features and benefits of Aysling Vendor Management include.

The ability for a company to manage all of their vendors and vendor's employees (contractors, freelancers, etc.) in one cloud-based platform.

Management of all vendor payments to make sure that payments are the right amount, and on-time.

Robust project management, and vendor portals that allow companies to coordinate and communicate effectively.

Aysling Vendor Management is now available for all companies to use with a free 30-day trial. For more information on Aysling Vendor Management, visit www.aysling.com.

About Aysling: Founded in 2005 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Aysling has provided software and creative solutions to clients across the globe to effectively manage their back-office operations. Part of The Fry Family Network of products and services, Aysling provides multiple SaaS platforms including MagHub, the Media Publishing ERP Platform, Aysling Vendor Management, and Aysling Service Operations, an SRP Platform.

Zach Gilbert

Aysling LLC

1.734.997.9500

Zach.Gilbert@aysling.com

SOURCE Aysling

