SaaS Startup Text Request Continues Growth, Surpasses Another Revenue Threshold

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee-based software startup, Text Request, recently surpassed a new annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone, $3 million. This reflects continued revenue progress for the young business, as the company topped $1 million ARR in 2018 and hit the $2 million ARR mark in late-2019.

The company, which provides text messaging software as a service (SaaS) to more than 2,000 organizations across the United States and Canada, has seen this tremendous growth despite refusing, to date, any outside investment. Along with increasing revenue projections throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has also enjoyed the addition of new employees and service offerings.

Text Request has expanded its services in 2020, including the introduction of a full Peer to Peer (P2P) Texting product alongside its texting services for small-to-medium businesses. The P2P product provides a compliant and secure opportunity to create one-on-one connections that drive results at scale. P2P texting benefits a wide spectrum of businesses and organizations, including political campaigns, collections services, and nonprofits.

"'Contactless engagement' is a must-have for organizations during the COVID era. That means payments, appointment scheduling, virtual check-ins, meetings, and much more. Text Request solves most of these needs, and our industry is booming," says Brian Elrod, Text Request co-founder and CEO. "Even in the face of economic turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic, the space we fill in the communications realm and the additions to our service catalog have enabled us to swell our revenues ahead of schedule while also filling new positions on our team."

New Text Request team members are joining an organization recently recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work." Text Request was cited by the Chattanooga Times Free Press as being "an idea-driven company that balances autonomy and connection."

Moving forward in 2020, Text Request will be introducing new integrations with a focus on building out strategic partnerships while continuing to lengthen its roster of services.

Those wishing to try Text Request can learn more at https://www.textrequest.com . The company offers free demos, no contracts, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

