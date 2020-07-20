SaaS Unicorn, Druva, Taps LEWIS to Drive U.S. Communications

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEWIS , the global marketing agency, has been selected by Druva as PR agency-of-record in the United States. Druva is the global leader in cloud data protection and management, having surpassed both $1 billion in valuation and $100 million in annual recurring revenue in the last 12 months. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Druva is a privately held company funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital, and Nexus Partners.

"As we continue to expand our business and strengthen our position within the U.S., we needed a marketing agency that could match our pace of growth and scale. LEWIS' deep technology expertise and innovative, creative approach made the agency the ideal partner to support our expanding communications efforts," said Thomas Been, CMO at Druva. "With the team's support, we are focused on accelerating growth and amplifying the success of our passionate customers."

As a 100-percent cloud-native platform, Druva has changed the way organizations manage their most valuable asset, transforming data that was once a "risk" into an industry-defining asset. Built entirely on AWS, Druva securely manages enterprise data across endpoints, data centers, SaaS applications and cloud workloads – without any hardware, software or on-site support required. Druva currently serves over 4,000 enterprise customers throughout the world.

"Druva pioneered the category of cloud data protection and is the definitive leader in a high-growth market now exceeding $30 billion. With that comes an opportunity to tell compelling stories rooted in Druva's proven cloud heritage, a roster of customers including Slack, NASA and Patagonia, and the company's integral role in today's rapidly changing business landscape," said Noah Dye, Senior Vice President at LEWIS. "We are confident our creativity and deep expertise in the industry will help propel Druva to the next level."

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc .

About LEWIS

LEWIS is a global marketing consultancy built to help and inspire brands to grow. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients. The company has over 500 staff across 24 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

