SaaSOptics Ranks in the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaSOptics, the only subscription management platform designed for emerging and growing B2B SaaS and subscription-based businesses, announced today that it has earned a place in the top third of the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. SaaSOptics secured a position of #1596 on the list with a 292 percent growth over three years. In addition, 41 of SaaSOptics' customers also ranked in the Inc. 5000 list, including six in the Inc. 500.

"This is an outstanding achievement for SaaSOptics and recognizes our years of hard work and sacrifice to get here, and we're also excited to see so many of our customers growing and on the list," said Tim McCormick, CEO of SaaSOptics. "Being listed in the top third of the Inc. 5000 list is another great milestone in our journey to become the industry-standard subscription management platform for emerging and growing SaaS and subscription-based businesses."

For 36 years, Inc. Magazine has recognized the fastest-growing private companies in America, and this year's winners set the bar high. According to Inc., companies that made the list have on average grown sixfold since 2014 while the economy grew around 11 percent.

Not only have the companies in the 2018 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent and a median growth rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter said. "The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Ranking on Inc. 5000 is one of several awards SaaSOptics has received this year. In March, The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology industry, announced SaaSOptics as one of its Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized SaaSOptics in April as a fast-growing company in Atlanta with a 2018 Pacesetter award. To earn the recognition, SaaSOptics ranked 62 out of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in Atlanta. Recipients of the Pacesetter award were ranked based on their two-year growth from 2015 to 2017.

In June, the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) named SaaSOptics the Best Billing and Subscription Management Solution of 2018 as part of its annual CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

SaaSOptics is a complete B2B subscription management platform that provides subscription and order management, GAAP revenue recognition, e-invoicing and payments, GAAP financial reporting and robust subscription metrics and analytics. SaaSOptics is a cloud-based platform purpose-built for emerging and growing subscription-based businesses. SaaSOptics provides the ability for customers to eliminate their dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations, reporting and performance metrics. Unlike most subscription management providers, SaaSOptics is easy to use, affordable and takes two to four weeks to implement. SaaSOptics serves more than 450 customers worldwide, managing over $3.3 billion in revenue.

