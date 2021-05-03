SaaStr to Host 7th Annual 2021 SaaStr Annual Conference in the San Francisco Bay Area and Online

SaaStr Annual, the world's largest non-vendor B2B software conference, today announced its 2021 program for Sept. 27-29. Tweet this

"Each year, SaaStr brings together the very best leaders in the SaaS, B2B and Cloud industry. We've brought together our community of executive leaders and rising startups since the first Annual in 2015, and are thrilled to be back to hosting this event as an in-person conference this year," said SaaStr CEO and Founder, Jason Lemkin. "SaaStr was founded on the basis of bringing the SaaS community together, and we've put together what we believe are industry-leading health & safety guidelines in order for us to do so together again in 2021."

The SaaStr Annual will be the first major business meeting to be held in-person in San Mateo County. SaaStr has been working closely in conjunction with San Mateo county officials and the San Mateo County Event Center, to ensure all those attending in-person will feel safe and comfortable to do so. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Mateo County Event Center served the community as an integral resource to fight the virus. More than 25,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered at SMEC and to date, more than 90,000 vaccines have been given on site.

"Covid has had a profound and long term impact on the Meeting and Events Industry," John Hutar, President and CEO at San Mateo County/ Silicon Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau said. "As case rates continue to drop in our region and vaccinations increase, the SaaStr Annual conference scheduled for September 27-29 is proof that we are returning to more normal times."

"The San Mateo County Event Center has a long standing tradition of hosting live tech-based events in the heart of Silicon Valley," said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center. "After more than a year and a half without hosting large-scale in person events, we are excited to welcome the SaaStr Annual 2021 Conference to the event center in the safest and most responsible way possible."

All three organizations: SaaStr, San Mateo County/ Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the San Mateo County Event Center have been collaborating to set a path for a large scale meeting of this size to take place.

SaaStr as the organizer of Annual event will expect all attendees, speakers and sponsoring companies to adhere to its health & safety protocols including:

Vaccine requirements for all in-person attendees . SaaStr will be implementing a proof of vaccination system to verify vaccinated status amongst those in attendance. Additionally, in accordance with California's blueprint and guidelines for re-opening, SaaStr will have up to 5,000 attendees per day.

. SaaStr will be implementing a proof of vaccination system to verify vaccinated status amongst those in attendance. Additionally, in accordance with blueprint and guidelines for re-opening, SaaStr will have up to 5,000 attendees per day. Temperature checks and secondary rapid COVID testing each day of the event . Everyone attending SaaStr Annual will be required to undergo a temperature check prior to entry. SaaStr will employ various mechanisms to temperature-screen attendees, including passive scanning of all attendees prior to entry to the venue each day. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 Fahrenheit will not be permitted to attend. Where useful in conjunction with vaccine certifications, rapid COVID testing will also be used to promote a safe gathering.

. Everyone attending SaaStr Annual will be required to undergo a temperature check prior to entry. SaaStr will employ various mechanisms to temperature-screen attendees, including passive scanning of all attendees prior to entry to the venue each day. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 Fahrenheit will not be permitted to attend. Where useful in conjunction with vaccine certifications, rapid COVID testing will also be used to promote a safe gathering. Outdoor Gathering. The majority of the SaaStr Annual event will take place outside on the external grounds of the San Mateo County Event Center. Any indoor activations and activities will be governed by the use of acceptable face coverings, such as masks.

The majority of the SaaStr Annual event will take place outside on the external grounds of the San Mateo County Event Center. Any indoor activations and activities will be governed by the use of acceptable face coverings, such as masks. Increased sanitization and hand washing . SaaStr and the San Mateo County Event Center will implement increased hand sanitation stations and hand washing stations. Those in attendance will be expected to frequently wash and sanitize their hands.

. SaaStr and the San Mateo County Event Center will implement increased hand sanitation stations and hand washing stations. Those in attendance will be expected to frequently wash and sanitize their hands. Physical distancing. In addition to hosting the majority of the event outside to promote a greater comfortability amongst attendees and promote free air flow, SaaStr has adjusted the event's layouts and guidelines to promote physical distancing between attendees. Floor and distance markers will be instituted to help attendees maintain a safe distance. The fairgrounds itself extends across a spacious 48 acres, and Annual will spread attendees across the grounds.

Speakers for the multi-day event include Jennifer Tejada, CEO at PagerDuty, Anjali Sud, CEO at Vimeo, Ali Ghodsi, CEO at Databricks, Ariel Cohen, CEO of TripActions, Olivier Pomel, CEO of Datadog, Stephanie Buscemi, CMO of Confluent, Sara Varni Bright, CMO of Twilio, Lakshmi Hanspal, Global Chief Security Officer of Box, and many others.

SaaStr already has more than 100 partners on-board to exhibit during the Annual conference.

To sign up for the SaaStr Annual conference, tickets and exhibiting sponsorship information are available online at saastrannual.com.

About SaaStr

SaaStr is the world's largest community of SaaS executives, founders and entrepreneurs. Our mission is to share the best learnings, insights and practices around building and scaling SaaS and Cloud businesses. Founded in 2012 by serial enterprise entrepreneur Jason M. Lemkin, SaaStr has grown into a social community of more than 500,000 SaaS founders and executives with over 3,000,000 monthly views, and two major industry conferences. SaaStr's goal is to help every SaaS entrepreneur get from $0 to $100M ARR with less stress. Learn more at SaaStr.com.

For media inquiries or more information, contact [email protected].

About the San Mateo Event Center:

For the past year, the San Mateo Event Center has been unable to host most events, but instead played a vital role in protecting our health care workers and most vulnerable populations by service as a COVID-19 testing site, operations hub and supply center, 250-bed temporary overflow hospital, and vaccine distribution center for the San Francisco Bay Area. To date, the Event Center has administered 250,000 COVID-19 tests and vaccinated more than 90,000 individuals. This June, the Event Center will welcome back the San Mateo County Fair which makes its return after remaining closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

SOURCE SaaStr

Related Links

https://www.saastr.com/

