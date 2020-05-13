SaaSWorks Hires HubSpot Exec Mike Redbord as SVP of Operations

Redbord started at HubSpot working directly with its customers as he personally onboarded hundreds of businesses onto the SaaS platform. He then went on to start HubSpot's customer operations team which evolved into the HubSpot Academy.

In 2012, Redbord took over HubSpot's global customer support and success department and scaled it internationally across multiple regions. As the company went public, he joined the HubSpot executive team as the Vice President of Customer Success to oversee the end-to-end customer experience including customer support, operations, education, onboarding, implementation, upgrades and renewals. While Redbord was leading HubSpot's Customer Success team, HubSpot's overall subscription revenue grew to over $500 million ARR.

In 2017, Redbord switched roles to lead the product development of the HubSpot Service Hub, a tool built to serve professionals in customer support and success roles. Within its first year, the Service Hub delighted over 5,000 customers, and it continues to be HubSpot's fastest-growing product.

After over a decade at HubSpot, Redbord is ready to use his learnings from scaling a multi-billion-dollar SaaS company to help founders of growing subscription businesses.

"Mike's knowledge of both the customer success perspective and product management space will drive how we serve our customers and build the industry-changing solutions that solve for customer outcomes. He will help our customers and our employees drive lifetime value creation and expansion." SaaSWorks Co-Founder Vipul Shah says.

The caliber of the SaaSWorks team and their ability to deliver exactly the type of solutions scaling SaaS businesses need attracted Redbord to the new role.

"It's hard to scale a SaaS business, and it's even harder to keep the customer front and center as you do it," Redbord says. "SaaSWorks is solving those challenges in deep, novel ways for their clients; it's not just another tool or dashboard. I'm really psyched to help SaaSWorks' clients scale operations and drive growth like never before."

About SaaSWorks

SaaSWorks provides revenue operations and customer success solutions for scaling subscription businesses.

Through deep integrations and data enrichment, SaaSWorks provides insights and analyses that help their clients identify opportunities for improving net revenue retention. Instead of requiring customers to get results on their own, SaaSWorks takes a data-driven, hands-on approach to delivering value.

