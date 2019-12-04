Saatva Brings Its Online Retail Experience to Life With Opening of Viewing Room in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatva , the leading direct-to-consumer luxury mattress and home furnishings brand, is bringing its online retail experience to life with the grand opening today of a first-of-its-kind "Viewing Room." Located at 969 Third Avenue (58th Street) in Manhattan and designed by renowned interior designer Vicente Wolf, the immersive 3,300-square-foot destination marks the Saatva brand's first physical location.

Viewing Room guests are invited to explore and experience Saatva's full range of luxury sleep products, including our five eco-friendly mattress types in all 11 comfort levels, organic cotton sheets and pillows, and designer bed frames. Under a blue-sky ceiling, surrounded by natural materials and Mediterranean colors, visitors can see for themselves what makes Saatva the best-reviewed online luxury mattress brand. iPads and information stations throughout the space allow guests to interact with Saatva's collection at their own pace, with trained Sleep Guides available to assist and answer questions.

"With our new Viewing Room, we've created a beautiful, tranquil oasis for customers that's unlike anything else in the bedroom furnishings market," said Saatva CEO Ron Rudzin. "An extension of our online presence, it's another way to experience our commitment to delivering white-glove customer service and high-quality, premium products that don't come in a box."

The Viewing Room "is a sensory experience that represents what Saatva stands for," said designer Vicente Wolf. "When you enter, it's about dreaming. As a self-guided space, it invites consumers to use the information stations to self-educate and make a purchase that permits them to sleep soundly."

Since its founding in 2010, Saatva has been committed to delivering luxury sleep products at attainable price points. With a consistent record of year-over-year growth and profitability, the company expects to close out 2019 with more than $200M in revenue. As expansion continues, Saatva intends to roll out more Viewing Rooms in major design centers around the country.

Starting with its flagship product, the Saatva Classic mattress, the product lines have expanded to include a full line of luxury mattresses: hybrid innerspring, premium memory foam, 100% natural American Talalay latex, precision air, and high-durability innerspring for people weighing more than 300 lbs. In addition to mattresses that suit all sleep needs, Saatva offers organic sheets and mattress pads, hotel-quality pillows, and foam and latex mattress toppers.

In January 2020 the company will introduce the Saatva Youth mattress, the first mattress specifically engineered to meet the needs of the growing body, with a unique two-sided design that provides customized support for younger as well as older children.

About Saatva

Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States. The company is devoted to building customer relationships based on providing the most transparent, efficient and courteous buying experience over a lifetime of mattress purchases. Saatva designs and delivers six mattress styles: the Saatva Classic innerspring, Loom & Leaf memory foam, Zenhaven all-natural latex, Solaire precision air, Saatva HD for people weighing more than 300 pounds, and Saatva Youth, along with its exclusive Lineal adjustable base and Saatva organic bedding. With a network of 16 domestic factories, 2 Canadian factories, and more than 155 distribution partners, Saatva is within 60 miles of 85% of the homes in the continental United States for efficient white-glove delivery. Unlike most other online mattress brands, Saatva delivers and sets up all its ultra-luxury products in the customer's home, creating a hassle-free buying experience. By cutting out the middleman and retail store markups in the traditional supply chain, the company provides a luxury product at a dramatically lower price. For more information, visit www.saatva.com .

SOURCE Saatva

Related Links

http://www.saatva.com

