Saatva Co-Founder to Speak at CES on 'Clicks to Bricks'

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricky Joshi, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Saatva, will speak on the CES high-tech retail panel – From Clicks to Bricks: Online Gets Physical – on January 8.

The discussion will zero in on the biggest retail successes of last year – digitally native stores that opened physical outlets. Ricky will highlight Saatva's decade-long online success, the recent opening of its first retail location, and plans for a national store rollout.

Ricky and the panel will discuss:

Why Direct To Consumer (DTC) brands are thriving amidst the retail apocalypse

How to use data for retail store location selection

DTC in-store experiences

The latest in-store technology

The panel will take place on Wednesday, January 8 from 12:15 – 12:55 PM at Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall N253 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joshi will join Senior Executives from Cardlytics, Facebook, Meijer, Johnson & Johnson and Coresight Research.

In December 2019, Saatva opened its first "Viewing Room" in Manhattan, which showcases its full range of luxury sleep products, including five eco-friendly mattress types across 11 comfort levels, organic cotton sheets and pillows, and designer bed frames.

About Ricky Joshi

Ricky Joshi Co-Founded Saatva in 2010. At Saatva, Ricky's primary mission has been to steer the company's growth. A true entrepreneur, Joshi previously developed successful companies in retail analytics and marketing technology. He holds an MBA from Columbia University and a BA from Dartmouth College.

About Saatva

Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States with over $200M in 2019 revenue. The company is devoted to building customer relationships based on providing the most transparent, efficient and courteous buying experience over a lifetime of mattress purchases. Unlike most online brands, Saatva delivers and sets up all its ultra-luxury products in the customer's home through its 16 domestic factories and 155 distribution centers. By cutting out the middleman and retail store markups in the traditional supply chain, the company provides a luxury product at a dramatically lower price. For more information, visit www.saatva.com.

