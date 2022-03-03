Saatva Latex Hybrid Classic Mattress By Saatva caters to a relaxing and comfortable sleep

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatva Hybrid Classic Mattress By Saatva provides greater support, cooling, and comfort. The 12 inches & 4-layer Saatva Mattress has a BeCool cooling layer, which works hard to keep the user cool & comfortable. The Macro Air pressure-relieving foam layer is also included in the Saatva Mattress. MacroAir is a high-end foam with one of the highest airflows available. It's exceptionally long-lasting and delivers pressure relief that follows the contours of the body.

The 10 inches and 3-layer Saatva Mattress is good for side sleepers, back sleepers, and stomach sleepers as it has a graphite-infused BeCool cooling layer. Saatva Mattress has spent hundreds of hours developing the most advanced and comfortable cooling layer available, one that offers unrivaled cooling, comfort, and support.

One of the USPs of Saatva's is a special cooling layer. Hundreds of hours have gone into developing the greatest and most comfortable cooling layer on the market. The user will feel as though they're sleeping on a cloud. In Saatva Mattress, there is only one use of CertiPUR-US® certified foam. All Saatva Mattress & Hybrid Classic mattresses are proudly created in the United States and comply with the highest production standards.

Saatva Mattress offers a Lifetime Warranty, however many mattresses manufacturers only provide a 10-year warranty. Saatva cares about the consumers and wants them to know that they can count on their products for the rest of their lives. One of the best trails in the industry is Saatva's 150-night trial. We're convinced that the user will enjoy the Saatva Mattress & Hybrid Classic mattress, and the company wants to give them plenty of time to try it out.

Saatva Mattress & Hybrid Classic Mattress are made of five layers. The first layer is cool to the touch layer which is a polyethylene-infused cover and is cooler to the touch, repels heat, and retains coolness.

It has a softer and breathable second layer that works hard to collect excess heat from the body and then channel it away. The graphite substance draws heat away from the body and improves ventilation substantially.

The Macro Air pressure-relieving foam which is the third layer has a high-quality, long-lasting memory foam that molds to the body for superior pressure relief and performance. It also offers one of the highest air flow rates on the market, ensuring a cooler night's sleep.

This extra-breathable performance fourth layer works in tandem with the foam base to prevent sinkage and give back and side support. This layer provides the perfect blend of comfort and support, as well as helping to straighten the spine for improved pressure relief. Read More Here

The last layer support foam is an open-cell, long-lasting base foam that maintains its shape and provides a breathing environment. It gives optimal support for all the upper layers and aids in the proper alignment of the spine for a pleasant sleeping position.

Saatva: A Mattress Like No Other is designed to provide optimum comfort & support to the user body.

