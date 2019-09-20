SAB Capital releases $16M net lease portfolio of 12 locations of Advance Financial to market

This offering provides investors the opportunity to acquire a corporately guaranteed tenant in an income tax-free state. Potential investors can acquire these either as a portfolio, or as one-off investments.

About Advance Financial:

Advance Financial offers FLEX Loans as well as wire transfer, bill payment, and unlimited free money orders. The financial center, founded in 1996, is family-owned and operated in Nashville, Tennessee. Advance Financial currently operates more than 90 locations throughout Tennessee, employs more than 1,000 local representatives and offers online services in multiple states across the country.

Advance Financial was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the seventh year in a row. The Nashville Business Journal also named Advance Financial as 2018's fourth fastest growing company in the Nashville market, and Forbes included the company on its 2018 list of Best Employers for New Graduates.

About SAB Capital:

SAB Capital is a leading national investment Real Estate Firm dedicated to assisting clients in the acquisition and disposition of net-leased, industrial and sale-leaseback properties across the country as well as 1031 exchange advisory services. We provide brokerage expertise with the highest level of commitment and attention to detail, which ensures maximum yield and a faster turnaround time as each client is assisted and advised on strategic exit and entrance strategies aimed at achieving their investment goals.

