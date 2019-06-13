Sabesp - Material Fact

SAO PAULO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ("SABESP" and "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it was approved, in the 890th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("RCA"), the twenty fourth (24th) issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured, in up to two series ("Debentures"), for public distribution, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 400 of December 29, 2003.

