Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in a meeting held today, the Executive Board approved:

i) Proposal to exempt customer categories consumption of "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)", registered on March 19, 2020, from paying water/sewage bills. This exemption will be valid for 90 days for bills issued as of April 1, 2020, and will cover all municipalities operated by the Company; ii) To preserve the Company's economic and financial sustainability, the impact on its revenue should be offset by reducing expenses, and through budget adjustments; iii) Submit the matter to be ratified by the Company's Board of Directors, the competent body to resolve on the subject and, subsequently; and iv) Notify the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo).

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments on the subject matter of this Material Fact.

