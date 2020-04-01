Sabesp - Notice To Market

SÃO PAULO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed Resolution nº 974 that establishes the schedule of stages for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp (3rd OTR).

Stage Description Period 1 Presentation of historical data by Sabesp 05/14/2020 2 Publication of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision methodology proposal 05/14/2020 3 Publication of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) 05/14/2020 4 Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Methodology of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision 05/15/2020

to

07/03/2020 5 Public Consultation and Public Hearing - WACC 05/15/2020

to

07/03/2020 6 Release of Detailed Report and Final Technical Note of the methodology 07/30/2020 7 Release of WACC Detailed Report and Final Technical Note 07/30/2020 8 Receivement of Sabesp's Business Plan 10/05/2020 9 Release of Preliminary Technical Note - Calculation of P0 01/14/2021 10 Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Calculation of P0 01/15/2021

to

02/19/2021 11 Release of the Detailed Report, Final Technical Note and P0 Resolution 04/09/2021

Resolution nº 974 is attached to this Notice to the Market, available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

