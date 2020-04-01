Sabesp - Notice To Market
Apr 01, 2020, 22:11 ET
SÃO PAULO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed Resolution nº 974 that establishes the schedule of stages for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp (3rd OTR).
|
Stage
|
Description
|
Period
|
1
|
Presentation of historical data by Sabesp
|
05/14/2020
|
2
|
Publication of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision methodology proposal
|
05/14/2020
|
3
|
Publication of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)
|
05/14/2020
|
4
|
Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Methodology of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision
|
05/15/2020
|
5
|
Public Consultation and Public Hearing - WACC
|
05/15/2020
|
6
|
Release of Detailed Report and Final Technical Note of the methodology
|
07/30/2020
|
7
|
Release of WACC Detailed Report and Final Technical Note
|
07/30/2020
|
8
|
Receivement of Sabesp's Business Plan
|
10/05/2020
|
9
|
Release of Preliminary Technical Note - Calculation of P0
|
01/14/2021
|
10
|
Public Consultation and Public Hearing - Calculation of P0
|
01/15/2021
|
11
|
Release of the Detailed Report, Final Technical Note and P0 Resolution
|
04/09/2021
Resolution nº 974 is attached to this Notice to the Market, available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area.
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])
SOURCE Sabesp
