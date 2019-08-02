Sabesp - Notice To The Market

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo), published on this date, in the newspaper Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo), Resolution No. 894 containing the following information regarding the schedule for the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision (OTR):

i) The 3rd OTR for Sabesp will begin in June 2020 and will end by April 2021;

ii) The 3rd OTR for Sabesp will be comprised of the following phases and activities:

a) Establishing of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital;

b) Establishing of the methodology to be used in the tariff cycle (2021-2024);

c) Submission of a Business Plan by Sabesp and analysis of the information by ARSESP, including the General Quality Index;

d) Establishing of the Average Maximum Tariff (P0), X Factor and Tariff Repositioning Index; and

e) Public consultations and hearings and analysis of the contributions received.

iii) ARSESP will disclose the detailed schedule for 3rd OTR during the first half of 2020, as provided for in the DEF 16 Action (Schedule of events for the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision for Sabesp) of the Regulatory Agenda for the 2019-2020 biennium.

The full version of the Resolution No 894 is available at Sabesp's Investor Relations' website.

The Company will keep the market informed on developments in the matter in this Notice to the Market.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

SOURCE Sabesp

