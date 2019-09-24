Sabesp - Notice To The Market

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in continuity to the Notices to the Market released on July 17 and 29 and August 1, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's contributions to the Public Consultation Nº 09/2019, which aims at obtaining contributions on the methodology and general criteria for updating the Sabesp's Regulatory Asset Base of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Review, were forwarded at this date to the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) and are available on Sabesp's Investor Relations website.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)



SOURCE Sabesp

Related Links

http://www.sabesp.com.br

