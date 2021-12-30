SABESP - Material Fact - Capex Plan 2022-2026

Dec 30, 2021, 20:32 ET
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on a meeting held at this date, the Board of Directors approved the Capex Plan for the period 2022 to 2026, in the amount of R$ 23.8 billion.
Capex Plan (R$ million)
(Constant values at December 2021 prices)
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Total
|
Water supply
|
2,209
|
2,026
|
1,853
|
1,926
|
1,869
|
9,883
|
Sewage collection
|
1,869
|
1,989
|
2,005
|
2,534
|
2,235
|
10,632
|
Sewage treatment
|
616
|
558
|
668
|
624
|
864
|
3,330
|
Total
|
4,694
|
4,573
|
4,526
|
5,084
|
4,968
|
23,845
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])
SOURCE Sabesp
Share this article