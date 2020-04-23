Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("SABESP" or "Company"), in compliance with Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on February 20, 2020, that on the meeting held on April 23, 2020 the Company's Board of Directors ("04.23.2020 Board of Directors Meeting") approved the re-ratification of the terms and conditions regarding the 25th issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, for public distribution, with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to the CVM Rule No. 476, dated as of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 476", "Debentures", "Issuance" and "Offer", respectively).

According to the 04.23.2020 Board of Directors Meeting, the Issuance shall now occur in a single series, through the issuance of one million, four hundred and fifty thousand (1,450,000) Debentures, with a unit par value of a thousand reais (R$1,000.00), totaling, on April 15, 2020 ("Issuance Date"), the total amount of one billion, four hundred and fifty million reais (R$1,450,000,000.00). Additionally, the Debentures shall mature on October 15, 2021 ("Maturity Date"), and be subject to amortization on a single installment on the Debentures Maturity Date. As according to the deliberations from the 04.23.2020 Board of Directors Meeting, there will be no bookbuilding procedure, as the Debentures shall be entitled to receive remuneration corresponding to 100% (one hundred per cent) of the Taxa DI, increased by spread or surcharge of 3.30% (three point three per cent) a year, noted that the remuneration shall be paid in a single installment, on the Maturity Date.

The re-ratification of the Issuance's terms and conditions noted above shall also be formalized through the execution of the first amendment to the "Private Indenture of the 25 th Public Issuance of Simple, Unsecured, Non-convertible Debentures, in up to Three Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Placement Execution Efforts, of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP" between the Issuer and Pentágono S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, representing the communion of interests of the Debenture holders ("Amendment to the Indenture").

The 04.23.2020 Board of Directors Meeting minutes and the Amendment to the Indenture shall be available for consult on the Company's and CVM's websites.

This Material Fact is disclosed by the Company exclusively for informative purposes, in accordance with current regulations, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as a material or effort to sell or offer.

