Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Notice to the Market published on April 1, 2020 that addresses the schedule of events for the Company's Third Ordinary Tariff Revision disclosed by means of Resolution 974/2020, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP), published Public Consultation Notices nº 05/2020 and nº 06/2020, which provide for:

a) Opening of Public Consultation nº 05/2020, related to the definition of the methodology to be used in the calculation of the maximum tariff and the tariff structure for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp; and

b) Opening of Public Consultation nº 06/2020, related to the definition of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp.

According to the Public Consultation Notices nº 05/2020 and nº 06/2020, those interested in participating may send contributions between May 15 and July 3, 2020.

The documents and other information related to the Public Consultation are available on the websites of ARSESP and Sabesp, in the Investor Relations area.

The Company will keep the market informed about any developments on the matter that is the subject of this Material Fact.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

SOURCE Sabesp

