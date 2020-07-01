SABESP - MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Facts dated March 19, April 9 and June 3, 2020, which refers on the exemption of water/sewage bills for consumers in the "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)" categories; and on the Company's tariff adjustment and its postponement, the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP) published Resolution nº 1.017, that:

Extends the exemption of payment of water/sewage bills for consumers in the "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)" categories until August 15, 2020 ; and

; and Postpones the application of the Company's tariff adjustment index to August 15, 2020 .

The full text of ARSESP Resolution nº 1.017 is available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

SOURCE Sabesp

Related Links

http://www.sabesp.com.br

