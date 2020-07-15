Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (Sabesp or Company), in compliance with Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, and in continuity to the Material Facts disclosed on April 09, June 03, and July 1 of 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published today Resolution nº 1,021 authorizing the Company to apply a tariff readjustment of 3.4026% to its current tariffs, comprised of:

Annual readjustment 2.4924%

Compensatory adjustment of 0.8881%.

The compensatory adjustment of 0.8881% refers to the compensation for the postponement of the annual tariff readjustment and does not include the exemption from payment of the Residential Social and Residential Favela categories, which will be part of the Third Ordinary Tariff Review process.

The Resolution with the new tariff charts will be published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) and will become effective 30 days from its publication.

The full version of the Resolution nº 1,021 is available at Sabesp's Investor Relations' website.

The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company's customer service centers.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

SOURCE Sabesp

