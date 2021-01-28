Sabesp - Material Fact: Changes to the Schedule of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Review and the Tariff Structure Review

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on January 15, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published Resolutions Nº 1,118 and Nº 1,119: (i) changing the schedule of the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp, due to the need of additional data and analysis for the opening of a public consultation regarding the P0 and X Factor; and (ii) changing to the Tariff Structure schedule, as follows:

Resolution Nº 1,118 - Third Ordinary Tariff Revision





Stage Event Period 9 Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note - Calculation of P0 February 9, 2021 10 Public consultation and public hearing - Calculation of P0 February 9, 2021 to March 8, 2021 11 Disclosure of the Detailed Report, Final Technical Note and Resolution regarding P0 April 9, 2021



Resolution Nº 1,119 - Tariff Structure Schedule





Stage Event Period 4 Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note with the proposal for the new tariff structure and the respective implementation plan Up to February 9, 2021 5 Hold of the public consultation and public hearing on the Preliminary Technical Note published according to Stage 4 February 9, 2021 to March 8, 2021 6 Analysis of the contributions received, publication of the Final Technical Note, of the Detailed Report and of the Resolution on the tariff structure approved by Arsesp Up to April 9, 2021

The Resolutions mentioned are available on ARSESP's and Sabesp's websites, in the Investor Relations page.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

SOURCE Sabesp

