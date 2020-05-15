Sabesp Announces 1Q20 Results

SÃO PAULO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3;NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its first quarter 2020 results.

In 1Q20, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 4,042.4 million, up 4.2% from 1Q19.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 3,045.7 million, up 10.9% from 1Q19.

Adjusted EBIT totaled R$ 1,000.3 million, down 11.8% from the R$ 1,133.9 million recorded in 1Q19.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 1,483.8 million, down 3.9% from the R$ 1,544.7 million recorded in 1Q19 (R$ 7,449.6 million in the last twelve months).

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.7% in 1Q20, compared to 39.8% in 1Q19 (41.1% in the last twelve months).

Excluding the effects of revenues and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin reached 41.8% in 1Q20, compared to 46.8% in 1Q19 (48.3% in the last twelve months).

In 1Q20, the Company recorded net loss of R$ 657.9 million, compared to net income of R$ 647.3 million in 1Q19.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br



IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

