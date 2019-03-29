Sabesp Announces 2018 Results

SÃO PAULO, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3;NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of costumers, announces today its fourth quarter and 2018 results.

In 2018, the net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 16,085.1 million, an increase of 10.1% over the same period of the previous year.

Costs and expenses, which include construction costs, totaled R$ 10,943.6 million, a 2.8% increase when compared to 2017.

Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$ 5,148.0 million in 2018, increased 29.8% compared to the R$ 3,967.4 million recorded in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$ 6,540.6 million in 2018, increased 24.1% versus the R$ 5,269.3 million recorded in 2017.

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.7% in 2018, against 36.1% in 2017.

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 48.8% in 2018 versus 45.4% in 2017.

In 2018, the Company recorded a net income of R$ 2,835.1 million compared to a net income of R$ 2,519.3 million in 2017.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br

