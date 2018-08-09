SABESP Announces 2Q18 Results

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of costumers, announces today its 2Q18 results

In 2Q18, the net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$3,672.2 million, a growth of 5.1% over the same period of the previous year.

Costs and expenses, which include construction costs, totaled R$2,617.5 million, a 4.8% decrease when compared to the same period of 2017.

Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$1,055.6 million, increased 41.2% compared to the R$747.4 million presented in 2Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$1,382.6 million, increased 29.8% when compared to the R$1,065.4 million presented in 2Q17 (R$5,632.0 million in the last 12 months).

Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2Q18 was 37.7%, against 30.5% in 2Q17 (37.7% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.5% in 2Q18 (38.7% in 2Q17 and 46.5% in the last 12 months).

In 2Q18 the Company recorded a net income of R$181.9 million, compared to a net income of R$331.8 million in 2Q17.

