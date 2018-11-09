Sabesp Announces 3Q18 Results

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3;NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of costumers, announces today its 3Q18 results.

In 3Q18, the net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$3,810.8 million, an increase of 7.8% over the same period of the previous year.

Costs and expenses, which include construction costs, totaled R$2,719.2 million, a 13.0% increase when compared to the same period of 2017.

Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$1,092.1 million, decreased 3.5% compared to the R$1,131.8 million presented in 3Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$1,434.6 million, decreased 1.5% when compared to the R$1,456.3 million presented in 3Q17 (R$5,610.3 million in the last 12 months).

Adjusted EBITDA margin in 3Q18 was 37.6%, against 41.2% in 3Q17 (36.9% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.0% in 3Q18 (50.9% in 3Q17 and 45.3% in the last 12 months).

In 3Q18 the Company recorded a net income of R$565.2 million, compared to a net income of R$900.5 million in 3Q17.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

SOURCE Sabesp

