SABI Mind and Reverie Psychedelics Partner To Expand Research Into Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies

Having developed and coordinated the Canadian Psychedelic Survey (CPS), SABI has already established itself as an academic leader in the psychedelic treatment space. This collaboration with Reverie will support and expand SABI's clinical trial goals and capabilities.

"While there is a growing amount of evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapies, this is the dawn of the Renaissance in psychedelic drug research and development," says Philippe Lucas Ph.D., President of SABI Mind. "Dozens of companies and academic institutions are currently developing psychedelic medicines, and SABI is pleased to partner with the skilled and experienced team at Reverie to support research into novel psychedelic-based treatments and expand our understanding of how they might improve the health and quality of life of chronically ill patients around the world."

About Sabi Mind, Inc.

SABI Mind is a Calgary-based clinic group supporting the careful mending of mental health and chronic pain through psychedelic-assisted therapies. SABI Mind empowers those discouraged by the conventional treatment methods with a patient-centered model supported by experienced psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, therapists, client experience specialists, and other clinic staff specially trained in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Find out more at www.sabimind.com .

About Reverie Psychedelics

Reverie Psychedelics (Reverie) is a leading and rapidly growing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinic and research organization. Reverie's clinics are structured to provide qualified individuals access to psychedelic therapies, special access programs, and clinical trials focused on psychedelic-based treatments. Find out more at www.reveriepsychedelics.com .

