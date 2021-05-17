Sabine Pilots Association unveils new Headquarters

Present were some 500 maritime community stakeholders as well as elected and appointed governmental and port area leaders. Speakers were Captain Charles A. Tweedel, President of the Sabine Pilots, and Father Sinclair Oubre' of the Port Arthur Seafarer Center and Apostleship of the Sea, who delivered the blessing.

The 9,716 square foot building features a covered lobby/entrance, a 30'x38' conference room, an executive conference room, a library/chart room, five offices, nine bunk rooms, an exercise/locker room and covered parking. Adjacent to the building is a helipad for future use in transporting pilots and is also available to the U.S. Coast Guard and a nearby hospital.

About the Sabine Pilots Association

Sabine Pilots currently number 31 pilots, with the group training 15 more Deputy and Apprentice pilots. The Pilots serve the shipping industry and the public ports of Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, and Sabine as well as the private oil terminals and the industrial complex of southeast Texas. The Sabine Neches Waterway is the economic lifeline and gateway to world commerce. As Texas State commissioned pilots, the Sabine Pilots maintain the safety and environmental integrity of the waterway while servicing the needs of industry and have done so since their inception in 1881. They are the fastest growing harbor pilot association in the U.S. and have one of the best safety records in the maritime industry. See - www.SabinePilots.com .

