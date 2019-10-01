Sabino Recovery Welcomes New Director of Outreach

Kylie will be growing a National Outreach team at Sabino that will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships within the behavioral health community. While working as part of the Executive Team, she will also help develop a strong marketing strategy for Sabino, grow awareness of the treatment being provided in Tucson, as well as helping families find help for their loved ones.

Thomas Isbell, CEO of Sabino Recovery states, "Sabino Recovery is dedicated to only hiring the best employees at every position and that is exactly what we have with Kylie. As Director of Outreach for Sabino Recovery, Kylie will be instrumental in the current and future growth of our residential program and other programs we add to meet the needs of the clients we serve"

About Sabino Recovery

Sabino Recovery is a 35-day trauma-based residential program, offering individualized care in Tucson, AZ. We specialize in helping those suffering from trauma, addictions, PTSD and anxiety as well as other behavioral concerns.

