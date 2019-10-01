Sabino Recovery Welcomes New Director of Outreach
Oct 01, 2019
TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabino Recovery is proud to announce and welcome Kylie Hughitt as their new Director of Outreach. Kylie brings with her over 8 years of experience in Business Development for behavioral health treatment services. She most recently joins us from The Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, where she served as Business Development Area Director in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.
Kylie will be growing a National Outreach team at Sabino that will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships within the behavioral health community. While working as part of the Executive Team, she will also help develop a strong marketing strategy for Sabino, grow awareness of the treatment being provided in Tucson, as well as helping families find help for their loved ones.
Thomas Isbell, CEO of Sabino Recovery states, "Sabino Recovery is dedicated to only hiring the best employees at every position and that is exactly what we have with Kylie. As Director of Outreach for Sabino Recovery, Kylie will be instrumental in the current and future growth of our residential program and other programs we add to meet the needs of the clients we serve"
About Sabino Recovery
Sabino Recovery is a 35-day trauma-based residential program, offering individualized care in Tucson, AZ. We specialize in helping those suffering from trauma, addictions, PTSD and anxiety as well as other behavioral concerns.
SabinoRecovery.com
8505 Ocotillo Drive, Tucson, AZ 85750
520.749.0020
Contact: Kylie Hughitt, Director of Outreach
khughitt@sabinorecovery.com
817.201.3284
Sabino Recovery
