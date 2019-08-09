Sabio's App Science® Wins "Best Behavioral Targeting Platform" in 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio, the media and technology company behind App Science®, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Behavioral Targeting Platform" award by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

"Sabio is a shining example of what the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to highlight, with "breakthrough" machine-learning technology as well as a creative approach to push forward a higher standard in marketing," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "We applaud Sabio on their innovative approach to mobile marketing and advertising and we look forward to seeing continued success from the Company. Congratulations to Sabio on the well-deserved 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

Sabio's App Science® is a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior with corresponding data to inform marketing decisions. Sabio's unique approach uses AI to examine how key customer behavioral data points work in combination with mobile data such as location, device and App ID information to formulate predictive clusters and the valuable customer insights that they glean.

"Our holistic approach means we don't just look at the consumer in a vacuum," said Joe Camacho, CMO, Sabio. "We take several important behavioral factors into consideration and utilize them to collectively identify the ideal consumer who will engage with a brand's advertising content. We are firmly committed to providing our clients and partners with a platform that delivers smarter mobile advertising and insights, and we are thrilled to receive this 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our commitment and success in doing so."

About Sabio

Sabio is the media and technology company behind App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior to corresponding data to inform marketing decisions. Fueled by mobile data and predictive AI, App Science® offers marketers a competitive edge by quickly and accurately identifying potential customers across their life stages and need states. Sabio's unique approach to combining mobile data, device location and consumer behaviors provides brands with more effective targeting and greater prediction accuracy. Sabio was founded in 2014 by veterans in the mobile space and is headquartered in Silicon Beach with 7 offices worldwide.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

