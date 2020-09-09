Sabra Teams With Vegan TikTok Star Tabitha Brown To Help Families 'Snack To School'

"I turned to plant based foods to support my physical and mental health and hummus quickly became a family go-to," said Tabitha Brown, actress and vegan foodie known as America's Mom. "This school year is far from normal for many families, including my own. With love to all the caregivers out there with kids in virtual or physical school, I want to help everyone discover just how easy it is to enjoy delicious, plant-based snacks and meals at home!"

"Sabra recognizes that with many kids learning in a home or hybrid model, busy parents are concerned about providing a steady stream of healthier meals and snacks," said Lauren Fuller, Head of Brand and Communications at Sabra. "We know many consumers are seeking to reduce sugar intake and boost feel-good, plant-based food consumption. Together, with caring and talented Tabitha, we're hoping to support families through this tricky time, most deliciously."

Brown, who rose to fame by serving up favorite plant-based recipes with a generous side of humor and heart, will take over Sabra's social channels the week of September 8th. Don't miss her easy recipe breakdowns on Pinterest for even quicker snack hacking or her TikTok channel for bonus tips and commentary. In a first for the brand, all 'Snack to School' content will be shoppable, allowing viewers to click and save ingredients to a cart and check out from a preferred online retailer.

More Back to School Snack Data*

41% of caregivers are seeking ways to backtrack all the comfort food parents fed their little ones when the pandemic and virtual school began.

70% of caregivers polled say they are "radically" changing how they are preparing kids lunch and snacks for the upcoming school year

73% of caregivers say they plan to limit how much extra sugar kids are regularly eating

79% plan to stock up differently than they did in the spring

Nearly 50% of families see this 'back to school' season as an opportunity for getting 'back to health'

*Survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults from August 6, 2020 – August 20, 2020

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO**, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra,

www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

**Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.

SOURCE Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sabra.com

