Sabre Announces Closing of $1.1 Billion Secured and Exchangeable Note Offerings

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (Nasdaq: SABR) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL Inc. ("Sabre GLBL") has closed private offerings of (1) $775,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 9.250% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Secured Notes") and (2) $345,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior exchangeable notes due 2025 (the "Exchangeable Notes" and together with the Secured Notes, the "Notes"). The principal amount of Secured Notes and Exchangeable Notes sold reflects an increase from the initially announced size of each of the respective offerings and the principal amount of Exchangeable Notes sold also reflects the initial purchasers' exercise in full of their option to purchase additional Exchangeable Notes. The net proceeds from the sales of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and PWP Securities acted as initial purchasers of the Notes. In addition, Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisor to Sabre in connection with the capital-raising process.

The Secured Notes and the related note guarantees were offered in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Exchangeable Notes and the related note guarantees were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The Notes, the related note guarantees and any shares of common stock issuable upon exchange of the Exchangeable Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. The Notes, the related note guarantees and any such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sabre Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

