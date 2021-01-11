SABRE Launches Safety App with GPS Tracking and Alerts and Offers Sneak Preview of Connected SMART Pepper Spray at CES 2021

The SABRE Personal Safety App, available now through the App store and Google Play, can be used independently or with the SMART Pepper Spray, which will be available in April 2021. This app is perfect for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle that is trying to stay safe and connected to their loved ones and allows them to go out into the world with confidence. The free SABRE app allows the user to, at the touch of a button, alert five contacts that the user is in danger and provides their contacts with their location. In addition, the app will serve as a personal safety information hub with updated safety tips and content, as well as safety training videos to be added later this year.

SABRE Connected SMART Pepper Spray

SABRE developed the connected SMART Pepper Spray product to work seamlessly with their Personal Safety App to enable pre-selected contacts to be immediately notified if the user's spray has been deployed. In addition, with the Personal Safety App's premium option (available for a $4.99 monthly fee), Noonlight will send emergency personnel to the user's live location when the spray has been deployed.

Before utilizing the SMART Pepper Spray, users are asked to download the free SABRE Personal Safety app and pair their device using a Bluetooth connection. Once paired, the SABRE Personal Safety App is designed to send alerts to up to five assigned contacts through SMS text messaging upon deployment of the spray. The alert text message includes a map link with the user's location while a geo-tracking feature continues to track the user following the initial "help" alert. If an alert is accidentally sent, users can cancel it by entering a Security PIN that they set up upon installation.

"We are seeking innovative ways to enhance our product line in order to ensure the safety of our friends, family and customers," said David Nance, CEO of SABRE. "We are committed to incorporating new technologies and seek out innovative partnerships to increase our customer's confidence and allow them to leave their homes with the comfort of knowing they are prepared for any unsafe situation."

