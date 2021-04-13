SABRE Offers Customers Free Personal Alarms in Support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Emitting a 120 dB dual siren that is audible from up to 600 feet, the SABRE Personal Alarm with Key Ring is designed to be easily activated in times of need. Users simply pull the pin out of the alarm to activate it, to help effectively deter attackers while simultaneously alerting people within the vicinity for help.

"SABRE and RAINN share a passion for providing tools and resources that enable people to live their daily lives with confidence," noted ToQuyen Doan, Associate Director, Grants and Donor Engagement at RAINN. "While there's no way to eliminate the chance that something may happen, any added level of protection against potential threats is critical."

The Personal Alarm giveaway is the latest in a decade of SABRE supporting RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. As part of SABRE's ongoing commitment to RAINN, the company donates a portion of the annual proceeds from its RAINN products to this vital organization to aid them in their mission of supporting survivors, prevention, and education on the topic of sexual violence.

"We know the critical importance of RAINN's work to support survivors and educate the community about sexual violence, which is why we are proud to continue supporting RAINN by providing funding to the organization while also offering our customers the tools they need to stay safe in their everyday life," said David Nance, SABRE's CEO.

If you or a loved one have been affected by sexual violence, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 with free, confidential support at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or online.rainn.org . To find a local, independent sexual assault service provider, visit RAINN's online locator tool . For more information on SABRE's array of personal safety tools, visit SABREred.com .

ABOUT SABRE®

SABRE, the leading brand in personal safety trusted worldwide, is family owned and operated with over four decades of experience. Stay informed by following SABRE on Facebook at @SABREredpepperspray, on Twitter @SABRERed, on Instagram @SABRESafety or by visiting SABREred.com .

ABOUT RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.rainn.org .

SOURCE SABRE