SABRE® to Introduce Long Range Pepper Round Launcher at SHOT Show

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE, the number one pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, is unveiling their Consumer and Law Enforcement Pepper Spray Launcher at SHOT Show 2020 (booth 13376), January 21-24 in Las Vegas.

The Home Defense Pepper Spray Launcher is the perfect safety device for home protection. The device includes rounds filled with a powdered pepper irritant that break on contact, immediately causing temporary blindness, difficulty breathing and impact distress – allowing your family to escape to safety. According to a recent A&U study, 86 percent of consumers want their personal safety device to provide protection at a distance. A launcher round is target accurate and effective up to 66 feet (20 meters) with the ability to hit a target up to 175 feet (53 meters away) away. Each magazine deploys 7 rounds, allowing the user to defend him or herself and loved ones from multiple threatening intruders.

The Tactical Launchers for Law Enforcement has the same long-range capabilities as the civilian version, but also features much larger capacity (19 to 200 rounds) to assist with crowd and riot control for both individuals and crowd management applications.

"As the leader in personal defense for civilians and law enforcement around the world, SABRE takes pride in bringing innovative, cutting-edge personal & law enforcement safety products to SHOT Show year after year," said SABRE CEO David Nance. "Our newest products like the launchers continue that tradition, taking personal and professional safety to the next level."

