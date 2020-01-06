SABRE® to Launch SMART Pepper Spray at Consumer Electronics Show

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE, the number one pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, will be introducing their new SMART Pepper Spray with GPS tracking and 3rd party monitoring at CES 2020 (booth 41767), January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Building on SABRE's commitment to making people safe everyday, the smart device can be paired with the SABRE Personal Safety App.

The app is designed to send alerts to assigned contacts by push notification. The alert will include the user's location at the time the pepper spray deploys or the in-app alert button is pressed. A geotracking feature continues to monitor the user's location following the initial help alert. The app will include a paid subscription option, which will also send an alert to a 3rd party monitoring service who can call first responders on the user's behalf.

According to a recent A & U Study, 78 percent of consumers are worried about the safety of their loved ones and 47 percent of consumers want their personal safety device to connect them to others. The SABRE SMART Pepper Spray features SABRE's maximum strength formula as well as a 10-foot (3 m) range and 25 bursts for protection against multiple threats.

"The SMART Pepper Spray is part of the next generation of safety products and is designed to keep you safe and connected to your loved ones," said SABRE CEO David Nance. "We strive to provide our customers with the best, most innovative safety devices for use within all areas of their lives, and we're thrilled to introduce this new product to our line of personal safety devices."

The SMART Pepper Spray and App will be available in 2Q 2020. For more information on these and other SABRE safety products, visit SABRE at CES 2020 at booth 41767 or www.sabrered.com

