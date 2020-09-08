Sabre to participate in upcoming Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced that Dave Shirk, executive vice president and president, Travel Solutions, plans to participate in the Deutsche Bank Investor Conference on Monday, September 14 beginning at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Sabre website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

