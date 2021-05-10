SAC Health System Impacted By Netgain Cyber Incident

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAC Health System is providing notice of a recent event that took place on the system of Netgain Technology, LLC ("Netgain"), a former third-party service provider, and may affect the privacy of information of certain SAC Health System patients. This notification provides information about the event, SAC Health System's response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.

What Happened? On January 15, 2021, Netgain disclosed to SAC Health System that a data security incident resulted in the potential for unauthorized access to certain Netgain servers containing SAC Health System's data between November 15, 2020 and November 22, 2020. SAC Health System immediately began working with Netgain to determine the nature and scope of this potential access, and also launched its own independent investigation into this matter. As a result of this investigation, on April 20, 2021, SAC Health System was able to confirm that certain of its data on Netgain's servers were subject to unauthorized access. SAC Health System then immediately undertook a review of the data at issue, and out of an abundance of caution, decided to notify all individuals who potentially had data on the Netgain systems at the time of the Netgain event.

What Information Was Involved? While the specific data elements vary for each potentially affected individual, and it is important to note that no potentially affected individual would have had all of the data elements listed below present in the impacted files, the scope of information potentially involved includes: name; address; Social Security number; date of birth; driver's license number or state identification number; tax identification number; electronic signature; financial account information; medical history information; health insurance or group plan number; subscriber number; health insurance policy number; medical record number; doctor name; prescription information; and, reason for absence. SAC Health System is in the process of notifying individuals whose information was involved.

What Is SAC Health System Doing? Upon learning of this incident, SAC Health System moved quickly to investigate and respond. SAC Health System is no longer using Netgain as a service provider, and in an effort to protect against incidents like this in the future, SAC Health System is assessing all policies and procedures related to the use of third-party service providers. Although SAC Health System is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident, we are offering affected individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring through Equifax. In addition, we have provided notice to appropriate regulatory authorities

What You Can Do? SAC Health System encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report, place a fraud alert, or a security freeze. Contact information for the credit bureaus is below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/ form-minor-child.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-disputes/ child-identity-theft-inquiry-form Equifax P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 https://www.equifax.com/personal/help/ request-child-credit-report/

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and steps to protect their information by contacting the Federal Trade Commission or the California Attorney General. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be reported to law enforcement and the state attorney general.

SAC Health System regrets any concern Netgain's incident may cause. If individuals have questions about the incident, they may contact SAC Health System's toll-free dedicated assistance line at 855-654-0896. This toll-free line is available Monday – Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm PDT. Individuals may also write to SAC Health System at 250 S. G Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410.

