Sachet Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.33 billion with Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sachet packaging market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.93%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global sachet packaging market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the sachet packaging market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The sachet packaging market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Latest market research report titled Sachet Packaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Introduction of Active Packaging Emitting Sachets to Emerge as Key Trend

The introduction of active packaging emitting sachets is one of the key sachet packaging market trends contributing to the market growth.

Active antimicrobial packaging combines with packaged food and headspace to retard, reduce, or even inhibit the spoilage and growth of pathogenic microorganisms

Oxygen absorbers are usually made of ascorbic acid or powdered iron. Iron-based scavengers typically do not cross the metal detector inspections on most packaging lines, and in these events, ascorbic acid is beneficial.

Sachets that absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) along with oxygen (O2) are available and are most commonly found in roasted ground coffee packages.

Shortage and the rising cost of raw materials to Limit the Market's growth

More than one-half of the global sachet packaging market is plastic-based, and a quarter is paper-based, followed by aluminum foil and cellulosic.

More than 70% of the packaging materials are used for the food and beverage packaging market. The industry is currently suffering from a shortage of raw material polypropylene, which is used in manufacturing plastic-based packaging materials.

The sizes of the packages are getting smaller to suit people's lower purchasing power which makes sachet-type packaging a popular option among customers. However, the manufacturers are not able to produce enough sachets because of raw materials scarcity.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Consumer goods, Food and beverage, Healthcare, and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the sachet packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The increasing expenditure on healthcare, along with the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare centers will facilitate the sachet packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for the sachet packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The sachet packaging market share growth in the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer goods segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sachet packaging market. In the consumer goods sector, the main category is the beauty and personal care sector. While developed regions slowed down the global growth during this period, stronger expansion remained in developing regions, especially in APAC, where larger gains in absolute growth terms are found in oral care, hair care, and skincare packaging. Such applications of consumer goods will drive the sachet packaging market growth during the forecast period.

The sachet packaging market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters-

Sachet Packaging Market Sizing

Sachet Packaging Market Forecast

Sachet Packaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The sachet packaging market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the sachet packaging market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The sachet packaging market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Sachet Packaging Market Players Covered in the Report are:

Amcor Plc

American Towelette Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Management GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

RCP Ranstadt GmbH

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

Ultra Seal Corp.

Sachet Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.33 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, American Towelette Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Ultra Seal Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

