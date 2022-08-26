Sachet Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.33 billion with Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Aug 26, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sachet packaging market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.93%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global sachet packaging market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the sachet packaging market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The sachet packaging market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
For insights on the Scope and Parent Market Analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report
- The introduction of active packaging emitting sachets is one of the key sachet packaging market trends contributing to the market growth.
- Active antimicrobial packaging combines with packaged food and headspace to retard, reduce, or even inhibit the spoilage and growth of pathogenic microorganisms
- Oxygen absorbers are usually made of ascorbic acid or powdered iron. Iron-based scavengers typically do not cross the metal detector inspections on most packaging lines, and in these events, ascorbic acid is beneficial.
- Sachets that absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) along with oxygen (O2) are available and are most commonly found in roasted ground coffee packages.
- More than one-half of the global sachet packaging market is plastic-based, and a quarter is paper-based, followed by aluminum foil and cellulosic.
- More than 70% of the packaging materials are used for the food and beverage packaging market. The industry is currently suffering from a shortage of raw material polypropylene, which is used in manufacturing plastic-based packaging materials.
- The sizes of the packages are getting smaller to suit people's lower purchasing power which makes sachet-type packaging a popular option among customers. However, the manufacturers are not able to produce enough sachets because of raw materials scarcity.
Get More Highlights on the Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis in this PDF Sample Report
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Consumer goods, Food and beverage, Healthcare, and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- Regional Opportunities: 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the sachet packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The increasing expenditure on healthcare, along with the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare centers will facilitate the sachet packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The sachet packaging market share growth in the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer goods segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sachet packaging market. In the consumer goods sector, the main category is the beauty and personal care sector. While developed regions slowed down the global growth during this period, stronger expansion remained in developing regions, especially in APAC, where larger gains in absolute growth terms are found in oral care, hair care, and skincare packaging. Such applications of consumer goods will drive the sachet packaging market growth during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report PDF and Gain Segment-wise Insights coupled with Regional Opportunities
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters-
Sachet Packaging Market Sizing
Sachet Packaging Market Forecast
Sachet Packaging Market Analysis
The sachet packaging market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the sachet packaging market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The sachet packaging market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Sachet Packaging Market Players Covered in the Report are:
- Amcor Plc
- American Towelette Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Coveris Management GmbH
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Mondi plc
- ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.
- RCP Ranstadt GmbH
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Ultra Seal Corp.
- Want to Know more about the Key Product Offerings and Strategic Moves, Grab a Sample Report PDF Now!
Beverage Packaging Market in Europe by Material and Location - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Sachet Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 2.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, American Towelette Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Ultra Seal Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 97: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 American Towelette Inc.
- Exhibit 102: American Towelette Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: American Towelette Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: American Towelette Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Exhibit 105: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 Coveris Management GmbH
- Exhibit 108: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Coveris Management GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.7 Huhtamaki Oyj
- Exhibit 111: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus
- 10.8 Mondi plc
- Exhibit 116: Mondi plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Mondi plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Mondi plc - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Mondi plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Mondi plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 RCP Ranstadt GmbH
- Exhibit 121: RCP Ranstadt GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 122: RCP Ranstadt GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: RCP Ranstadt GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sealed Air Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sonoco Products Co.
- Exhibit 129: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Ultra Seal Corp.
- Exhibit 133: Ultra Seal Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Ultra Seal Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Ultra Seal Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article