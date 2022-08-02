Sacramento-Area Cosmetic Surgery Practice Welcomes a Second Surgeon

The Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery team is joined by plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Orlando, a breast and body contouring specialist.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS announces the addition of plastic surgeon Marc Orlando, MD to Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery, which she founded in 2016.

"We searched far and wide for a talented, skilled plastic surgeon with the sophisticated aesthetic and approachable personality that our patients are looking for. Dr. Orlando fit the bill perfectly. He is a meticulous plastic surgeon with an unwavering commitment to high standards," says Dr. Clark. "His aesthetic outcomes are fantastic, and he comes to us with numerous glowing patient testimonials. The team and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Orlando."

Dr. Marc Orlando completed residency training in both general surgery and plastic and reconstructive surgery. He went on to specialize in cosmetic medicine with an aesthetic surgery fellowship at University of Southern California, Marina Plastic Surgery, and Rox Center in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. The fellowship was endorsed by The Aesthetic Society , a leading international organization of skilled aesthetic plastic surgeons.

"Fellowship training provided the mentorship and time needed to refine my skills and focus my practice entirely on cosmetic surgery," says Dr. Orlando. "I offer my patients the most modern thinking in the use of cosmetic medical procedures. The goal is to deliver incredibly natural looking results by tailoring procedures to each patient: everything rests on individualization of the surgical plan. Integration of non-surgical methodologies can bring another level of nuance. Whichever methods may be used, I want my patients to feel simply wonderful and completely rejuvenated."

Dr. Orlando has exclusively performed aesthetic procedures now for over 6 years. At Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery, he continues to offer a range of procedures for the breast and body.

"I derive genuine satisfaction from understanding a patient's vision, helping them see it through, and watching them as they live their lives with greater energy supported by a newfound confidence. Joining Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery will afford me the opportunity to change many lives for the better while performing the procedures I enjoy most."

Dr. Orlando specializes in procedures for the breast and body and has gained a reputation for performing a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure with subtle, natural-looking outcomes. Made famous by Hollywood celebrities, the BBL is a fat transfer procedure that involves liposuction of the waist, hips, or thighs, followed by transfer of that fat into the buttocks for an increase in projection and volume. While the procedure is famously used to create exaggerated buttocks in contrast with a very small waistline, Dr. Orlando said that a Brazilian butt lift can also be employed to achieve more moderate yet curvaceous body contouring results.

"Most patients who schedule a BBL consultation are not looking for an unnaturally round, projected buttock appearance," Dr. Orlando comments. "Many women simply lack a proportionate buttock projection thanks to genetics, aging, or the effects of childbearing. I perform many BBLs to correct lost volume and create a feminine, healthy appearance."

Patients seeking a cosmetic procedure with Dr. Orlando are encouraged to schedule a consultation. During this initial meeting, Dr. Orlando is able to learn about a patient's goals and discuss procedure options in depth. Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery can be reached by calling (916) 242-2662 or filling out the practice's online contact form .

About Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery: Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery is a private, full-service ambulatory plastic surgery center and medical spa located at 5220 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA 95746. Stanford trained, board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS founded the practice and continues to perform a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures for the breast and body. For more information, visit granitebaycosmetic.com .

