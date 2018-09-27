Sacramento Ultrasound Institute to Offer New Medical Assisting Program in April 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacramento Ultrasound Institute has announced that starting on April 8, 2019, they are offering a new and robust medical assisting program. The program will offer course work for students in medical assistant, medical scribe, and phlebotomist (CPT1). The curriculum has been designed to meet the needs of many of the healthcare facilities in Sacramento.

Students currently enrolled at Sacramento Ultrasound Institute.

The program will be led by Patricia Bradshaw, who has more than 30 years of experience in the medical field and has developed curricula for multiple schools. Mrs. Bradshaw also sits on the California Council for Adult Education (CCAE) and the MA Convening Board for the Healthcare Workforce Initiative (HWI). Under Mrs. Bradshaw's guidance, students will be well prepared for today's workforce.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of this new medical assisting program and excited about the employment potential of our graduates," says Samuel Yarmagyan, COO of Sacramento Ultrasound Institute. "The program includes training in the competencies essential to success and includes developing skills necessary to relate well to patients, employers, and peers. The training includes both classroom, lab, and an externship to ensure graduates are educated at the highest levels."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the median salary for Medical Assistants in California is $36,630, and there is a growing demand for this profession. Employment for medical assistants is projected to grow 29 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations.

The Medical Assisting Program is designed to provide high-quality training and prepare students for entry-level career employment in a variety of medical practice settings. In as little as nine months, graduates can start their career in the medical field. Classes start multiple times per year and graduates are able to find work in a variety of healthcare settings.

To learn more about the Institute and its programs, visit sui.edu.

About Sacramento Ultrasound Institute

Sacramento Ultrasound Institute is committed to providing students with an opportunity to learn and work in an environment where quality is always delivered. With a commitment to implementing constructive change, the Institute will continue to produce knowledgeable graduates in the medical field. For more information, visit sui.edu

Related Images

students-at-sui.jpg

Students at SUI

Students currently enrolled at Sacramento Ultrasound Institute.

patricia-bradshaw.jpg

Patricia Bradshaw

The Program Director, Mrs. Patricia Bradshaw, at Sacramento Ultrasound Institute.

Related Links

Program Information

SOURCE Sacramento Ultrasound Institute

Related Links

https://www.sui.edu

